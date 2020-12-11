Station collects gifts to fill 1,500 shoeboxes

Madison radio station Life 102.5 (WNWC-FM) collected enough gifts from listeners to fill 1,500 shoeboxes for local children who would not otherwise have been able to open anything on Christmas morning.

Shoebox Gift for Kids has been giving Christmas to Madison kids for 20 years. The station joined the effort this year. Gifts were gathered at seven different drop-off locations.

“I don’t know what is more contagious,” said station manager Steve Young. “The look of happiness on the faces of the kids or the excitement and joy of those who donated the shoeboxes.”

Jackie Hunt, a social worker who coordinated the distribution to the kids said, “Families are struggling right now, particularly with COVID-19. If we only get to make these kids happy for this one day, then let’s make them happy today.”