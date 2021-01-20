Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Station airs holiday play, supports theater guild

Published January 20, 2021

An Eau Claire radio station aired a holiday play while also raising money for a local theater guild.

Greatest Hits 98.1(WISM-FM) presented “A Christmas Carol” on the air on Dec. 20, with morning show host and Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild President John Murphy narrating.

Sponsorships of the one-hour play helped raise money for the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.

The play was re-aired on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The radio station also facilitated the safe recording of the play by having actors record each of their parts separately and editing the play together.

