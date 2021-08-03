Spieker named regional engineer for NRG Media

NRG Media’s Wisconsin stations have named Brian Spieker as its new regional engineer.

“Brian comes to us from the Fargo, North Dakota area where he worked for several large broadcasting companies,“ NRG Director of Engineering George Nicholas said. “He also has extensive remote and news and sports audio network programming experience as well. We look forward to Brian joining the NRG engineering team.”

NRG Media owns and operates four stations in the Wausau/Stevens Point market and six stations in the Northwoods market.