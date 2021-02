A radio station in Sparta has been nominated as Radio Station of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

WCOW-FM was nominated in the small market division along with:

KATI-FM, Jefferson City, MO

KCLR-FM, Columbia, MO

KKNU-FM, Eugene, OR

WXBQ-FM, Bristol, VA

The Radio Awards winners will be announced ahead of the 56th ACM Awards in April. The 56TH Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast on April 18 on CBS.