Sinclair stations raise nearly $175K for tornado relief

Sinclair Broadcast Group reports nearly $175,000 was raised through Sinclair Cares: Tornado Relief, a partnership with the American Red Cross to assist those affected by the devastating tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Individual donations totaled nearly $150,000, with Sinclair providing a corporate donation of $25,000, bringing the total raised to nearly $175,000.

A focused “Day of Giving” was held on Dec. 16 across Sinclair’s television stations, Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, Tennis Channel as well as the Marquee Sports Network, to raise funds for the Red Cross to assist the affected regions. Sinclair owns stations in Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay.

All financial donations were designated to the Southern and Midwest Tornado Relief efforts, enabling the Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from these disasters across Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. The campaign ended Monday.

With the Red Cross facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, Sinclair Cares: Tornado Relief also encouraged employees and viewers to support the country’s blood supply, with appointments to donate to the Red Cross available through www.SinclairCares.com.

“Sinclair’s stations and networks have the ability to mobilize quickly to help inform and assist local communities in times of crisis. We are proud to have been a part of the quick response and generous donations raised to help these communities in need,” said Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.

“The American Red Cross is grateful to Sinclair Broadcast Group for mobilizing their stations and networks to support our organization during this challenging time – and in the midst of the holidays,” said Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of Communications for the Red Cross. “Through this partnership, we have reached Sinclair’s audiences with a call to give back to so many in real need. Sinclair’s support will aid the Red Cross in providing help to those affected by the Southern and Midwest Tornadoes, as well as to help meet the need for blood donations during this critical shortage. Our heartfelt thanks to Sinclair for this incredible support.”