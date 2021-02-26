Shawano man remembered for 50-year career in radio

Lifelong broadcaster Doug Rogers, of Shawano, is being remembered for his long career in radio.

Rogers died Jan. 30 after battling cancer. He was 61.

According to his obituary, Rogers attended the Transamerican Broadcasting School in Wausau and earned his broadcast license in 1979. He started his play-by-play career in Merrill. He worked for a short time at WNBK in New London before returning to Merrill.

In 1984 Rogers moved to Wyoming where he was known for his play-by-play and doing daily trivia on air.

In 1991 he moved back to his hometown, Clintonville, where he worked for WJMQ. He spent the rest of his career with Results Broadcasting, and earned numerous WBA awards.

On Jan. 28 Rogers received a citation from the Wisconsin State Legislature recognizing him for five decades on air and for contributing to the betterment of the State of Wisconsin.

Private family services for Rogers have been held, however a public gathering is tentatively scheduled to be held when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial fund for Rogers has been established by his friends at Results Broadcasting. Memorials to the Douglas Arthur Rogers Benefit may be mailed to Co-Vantage Credit Union, PO Box 394, Shawano, Wisconsin 54166.