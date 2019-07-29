Severson reduces schedule, Slater named to WISN morning team

WISN-TV veteran meteorologist Sally Severson is reducing her schedule to appear exclusively on “WISN 12 News at 11 a.m.” and meteorologist Lindsey Slater is replacing Severson on “WISN 12 News This Morning.”

Severson has been on the air for more than 30 years and on WISN-TV’s morning show since 1988.

“I absolutely love doing it, but I’m ready to have a little more time for family, friends, and enjoying our weather outside of the studio,” Severson said. “This certainly isn’t an end. I’m excited to continue the 11 a.m. newscasts and be a part of my favorite WISN 12 specials and events.”

Severson will continue to be a part of the station’s community initiatives, as well as maintaining her role in WISN’s “Top Teacher” series.

“We are delighted that Sally will remain with us, as she is a staple at our station and beloved by everyone,” Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12 said. “So, this isn’t goodbye, but rather a changing role. We are also fortunate to have Lindsey. She is tremendously talented, loves the morning role and will carry on our tradition of delivering quality weather coverage to all of southeastern Wisconsin. Additionally, she enjoys a grass roots connection with viewers.”

Slater will join Adrienne Pedersen, Sheldon Dutes, and Eden Checkol in studio for the weekday morning newscast, “WISN 12 News This Morning.”

“Sally has set the standard for how you prepare people for whatever weather lies ahead,” Slater said. “I am honored to take on the weekday morning meteorologist role and get viewers ready for the day, and I can’t wait to join Sheldon, Adrienne, Eden, and Matt.”

Lindsey Slater joined the Weather Watch 12 team in June of 2016, serving as meteorologist on WISN 12 News during weekend evenings. Prior to WISN 12, she covered the now historic 2011 tornado outbreak in Mississippi, as well as major flooding while working for WDBD-TV. Slater also served as a meteorologist for WKOW in Madison. She began her weather career in 2006, interning with WISN 12’s Mark Baden. She she grew up in Franklin.

Severson has twice been awarded Best Weathercast by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and was inducted into the Emmy Silver Circle, a lifetime achievement honor bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The changes at the weather desk will take place in late August of 2019.