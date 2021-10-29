Schuh remembered for long, respected career in broadcasting

WBA Hall of Famer and lifelong broadcaster, Jim Schuh, has died.

Schuh, 83, died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, according to his obituary.

Schuh was a Milwaukee native and graduate of Marquette University. His career began in 1957 with a 6-year stint as an announcer and reporter for four different Milwaukee area radio and television stations. WSPT/WXYQ, Stevens Point was his home from 1963-88, where he served as a host, news director, program director and for 15 years, as general manager. He also served as general manager of WBIZ/WJJK in Eau Claire and WNAM/WUSW in Neenah‑Oshkosh from 1986 to 1989.

From 1990 to 1999, when he retired from active broadcasting, he was the president and managing partner of WIZD‑FM in Plover.

Beginning in 1983 and continuing after his retirement from broadcasting, Schuh served as a lecturer in the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Department of Communications. He was honored in 1969 with Marquette University’s Distinguished Alumnus Award.

He served on the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Board Directors from 1983 to 1989 and as President of the WBA in 1987-88. He was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 2003.

