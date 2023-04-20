SBE promotes Steve Brown to industry Fellow

The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) has elevated Woodward Radio Group Chief Engineer, Steve Brown, to the rank of Fellow. The Fellow honor is the highest membership level in the SBE. Members must have made significant contributions to the broadcast engineering field or the SBE. Candidates are nominated by their peers.

“Steve is an engineer’s engineer and non-engineer’s engineer. By that, I mean that he is able to interact with all personality types. From sales to programming, he is able to describe the why in very relatable terms and consistently demonstrates patience with people,” Woodward Radio Group General Manager, Kelly Radandt said.

“I am humbled and very grateful for this honor, but this is also about many other people,” Brown said. “So many amazing colleagues, friends, and co-workers who have helped me: The great radio stations and a company where I have been privileged to work for almost 50 years, numerous mentors and teachers who have given me so much, my family, who have encouraged me and allowed me to do the work I love to do, and my beautiful wife Karin, who makes me a better person every single day.“

Brown started his broadcast career in 1975 as a part-time announcer and engineer on WAPL-AM/FM. In 1985, Brown was promoted to Woodward Communications Director of Engineering, overseeing several stations in Wisconsin and Iowa. Steve currently serves as the Chief Engineer for Woodward Radio Group’s six media brands in northeast Wisconsin with plans to retire in 2024.