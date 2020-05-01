Ruppert retires after 41 years in engineering

WISC-TV Director of Engineering Kevin Ruppert is retiring after a 41-year career in broadcasting.

Ruppert started at the Madison station in 1979 as a news stringer while also working at a Wisconsin Dells radio station. That summer he was hired full time at WISC-TV as a master control operator and started performing transmitter maintenance. He helped the station move from its old location on Hammersley Road its current location on Raymond Road.

In 1984, Ruppert led the station’s effort to move its transmitter to a new tower and the following year he led the effort to modify the station’s transmitter to make WISC-TV the first station in the state to broadcast stereo audio. He helped transition the station to digital in early 2001.

Ruppert became a certified broadcast engineer by the SBE in 1985 and was promoted to engineering maintenance supervisor in 1990. He was promoted to be WISC-TV’s Director of Engineering in 2018 and spearheaded all the technical issues of the station including the station’s spectrum repack.

He was a leader within the local chapter of SBE and played key roles in the WBA’s Broadcaster’s Clinic.

“Personally, I consider Kevin one of the best engineers with whom I’ve ever worked and appreciate the work he’s done for us over the years which has a lot to do with the stellar reputation WISC commands nationally as a facility and news organization,” WISC-TV General Manager Tom Keeler wrote. “WISC has always pioneered new advances in our industry and Kevin has been instrumental in a lot of it.”

Ruppert’s last day is today.