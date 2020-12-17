Retired Wisconsin TV manager dies

A retired broadcaster who worked in sales and management at numerous Wisconsin TV stations has died.

Bruce Liljegren, 79, died in September.

Liljegren grew up in Rock Island, Illinois and got his start in broadcasting at WHBF-TV, WHBF-AM, and WHBR-FM in the Quad Cities working in production, booth announcing, and sports on both radio and TV.

Liljegren came to Madison in 1966 and joined WKOW-TV in sales and later became general manager of WAOW-TV in Wausau. He later served as VP of Programming for the Wisconsin TV Network. He was later hired as GM of KEZI-TV in Eugene, Oregon before retiring in Arizona.