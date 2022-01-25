Register today for the WBA Awards Gala

Registration is open for the WBA Awards Gala to be held May 7 at the Madison Marriott West.

There’s no official theme this year. We are just excited to get everybody back together! Registration deadline is April 28.

Tickets are $75/each. Tables of ten are available.

Thank you all for your support and to the 120 radio and TV stations that submitted 1,404 entries into the competition. We share your enthusiasm for celebrating the important work broadcasters performed in 2021!