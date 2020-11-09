Radiothon raises nearly half million dollars for children’s hospital

A radiothon aired by a group of radio stations in Madison raised $498,241 for American Family Children’s Hospital.

The eight-station group at Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Madison held the three-day radiothon from Oct. 21-Oct. 23.

In previous years, radio hosts would gather in the lobby at the children’s hospital and interview parents and patients who have been treated at the children’s hospital as they share their stories of survival and courage. Like many other traditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, that storytelling went virtual this year.

The money raised will help programs that assist patients and families.