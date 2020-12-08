Radiothon effort for St. Jude hits $1M mark

Milwaukee radio station FM106.1 (WMIL-FM) raised more than $215,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, pushing it past a total of $1 million raised for the hospital over five years.

The fifth annual two-day St. Jude Radiothon featured FM106.1’s on-air personalities Ridder, Scott & Shannen, Quinn, and Hannah who encouraged listeners to donate on-air and online on Dec. 3-4.

“In a year like no other, we were overjoyed by Milwaukee’s generosity in helping the children at St. Jude,” said Quinn, WMIL Program Director. “I’m so proud of our city and our team for raising such an amazing amount over these past five years.”