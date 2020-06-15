Radio veteran dies in kayaking accident

Radio veteran Tammi McCauley died Saturday in a kayaking accident.

McCauley, who listeners of “The Bug” (WISS-AM/WAUH-FM) knew as Lexi Young, drowned on the Mecan River in Marquette County. She lived in Ripon. During her career she worked in Berlin, Ripon, Appleton, Fond du Lac and other places.

“She enjoyed working with her on-air partner Wayne Mausser and the time she spent with her family,” according to an article on the station’s website. “She was looking forward to the arrival of a new grandchild. She was a compassionate and caring person and will be terribly missed by those who knew her and her Hometown Broadcasting Family.”

A visitation is scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ripon. A funeral service will begin at noon. A memorial service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Hometown Broadcasting main office on Radio Road in Ripon.

Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church. In her memory her family is asking the people do one act of kindness to bring a smile in her honor.

The Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon is handling arrangements for the family.

The full obituary is available here.