Radio group generates $80K and truckload of toys for local charities

A group of Mid-West Family radio stations in Madison helped numerous charities around the community with six different initiatives at the stations over the holiday season.

Tats For Tots – Listeners donated toys in exchange for assorted gift certificates. Four truckloads of toys were collected, accounting for 25 percent of the toys collected by Toys for Tots in Dane County.

93.1 Jamz Gifts of Christmas Toy Drive – Cash and toy donations were collected from listeners turned into gift bags for 183 families with 376 children. The community donated more than $11,500 in 10 days to purchase toys for this first-year program.

Project Home Serving Those Who Served Radiothon – More than $26,000 was raised for this community funded program that helps low-to-moderate income military veterans with home repairs, accessibility modifications, and energy efficiency improvements.

Hawke’s Radiothon for Vets – For 28 hours straight, Randy Hawke was on the air on WJJO with these goals: Make veterans aware of local opportunities, let people who want to help Veterans know how they can help, and to raise funds to help organizations that serve our local veterans. More than $20,000 was raised for local charities through donations and an online auction.

Magic 98 Holiday Wish – For more than 30 years, Magic 98 has raised funds to distribute to local families in need. Recipients are nominated from listeners and this year more than $12,000 was handed out to local people in need.

Catholic Multicultural Center Radiothon – La Movida Radio raised more than $23,000 for the Catholic Multicultural Center which provides personal growth, education, and basic needs to the Latino community.