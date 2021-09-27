Radandt, Lancaster join Legacy Club

Two WBA members are joining the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation’s Legacy Club.

Kelly Radandt, the general manager at Woodward Radio Group in Appleton and Al Lancaster, the VP and general manager of WSAW in Wausau, were named to the Legacy Club this summer.

The Legacy Club was formed in 1998 to provide a formal procedure and recognition for those who make bequests or agree to make bequests to the WBA Foundation in their wills.

For more information on how to join the Legacy Club, please contact Foundation President Michelle Vetterkind.