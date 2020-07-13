Program helps broadcasters support student journalists

A new student journalism program offers high school students the chance to learn marketable skills in the field of journalism while giving broadcasters the opportunity to help these students be a part of the future of the industry.

The Student Journalism Program was established by the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and was the brainchild of institute board member and WBA Hall of Famer Roger Utnehmer.

Utnehmer started his own version of the program 15 years ago at his radio stations in Door County. He said it changed lives and opened doors to students who had not considered a career in broadcasting. He said he believes this program is an excellent opportunity to get under-represented communities involved in broadcasting.

The Student Journalism Program is seeking broadcasters to partner with. It launched with these media partners:

Door County Daily News

Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Pilot and Review

WSAU News/Talk 550 AM, 95.1 FM, 99.9 FM

WXPR Public Radio, 91.7 Rhinelander, 91.9 Wausau, 100.9 Iron County

For complete details on this student program, and how you can get involved, click here. For a printable brochure, click here.

For specific questions on the Student Journalism Program, email info@wipps.org.