Professionals to meet with broadcasting students at Student Seminar

The WBA Student Seminar, coming up March 6, will include small group meetings between broadcasting students and professionals from across the state.

You can read more about and register for the Student Seminar and here.

Today we’re sharing the list of professionals who will be on hand to meet with students on March 6:

Bridgit Bowden

Special Projects Reporter

Wisconsin Public Radio

Bridgit is the special projects reporter at Wisconsin Public Radio. Previously, she was the Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow at WisconsinWatch. A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, her work has won numerous awards.

Evans Chronis

Marketing Facilitator/Internship Coordinator

94.5 ESPN Milwaukee

Evans has been in his current role for a little more than a year as the team lead on giveaways, events, and other campaigns. He is also the Internship Coordinator for all of Good Karma Brands Milwaukee primarily consisting of 94.5 ESPN, 620 WTMJ, and 101.7 The Truth. He attended Marquette University where he first got my start with GKB as an intern back in 2018.

Jerad Clark

Director of Sales

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Jerad started with Mid-West Family in 2010 in La Crosse before coming to Madison and also spent some time in Mid-West’s Springfield, Illinois market. He sits on a number of boards, in and outside of our industry, because he believes it’s important to get involved. This industry has taught him a lot in life and he said he’s had a blast along the way!

Herb Cody

VP/Market Manager

QueenB Radio

A graduate of the Spec Howard School of Broadcast Arts in 1993, Herb’s first gigs in the business were in Detroit as a Producer, Voice Talent at WMUZ-FM and weekend air staff at WTWR-FM. Looking back over the last 28-years, he notes his many title changes and market market experiences that have brought him to the position of Vice President Market Manager of 97.7 Country WGLR, Xtreme 107.1, Super Hits 106 and ESPN Radio AM1590 WPVL. He says broadcast is not just a career, it’s a passion that grows everyday. Learn more here and here.

Dave Edwards

Executive Coach, former GM, WUWM

Dave Edwards Media

Dave spent more than 30 years leading WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio. Prior to that, he was a reporter, anchor, news director, and program director in commercial and public radio and television.

Rachel Frye

Producer

620WTMJ

Rachel graduated from Western Illinois University in 2013 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. She moved to Milwaukee in 2014 where she was a part-time news reporter and anchor at Newsradio 620 WTMJ. In 2016, she moved behind the mic and began producing Wisconsin’s Morning News. She’s had the 2:30 a.m. alarm clock ever since.

Justin Garcia

Studio Host

Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network

Justin started in radio as an intern at WTMJ in 2003 and ESPN 105.5 in La Crosse while attending college. He rejoined WTMJ in 2008 and served as the producer for Sports Central and the Coordinating Studio Producer for the Green Bay Packers Radio Network. In 2015 Justin joined the Bucks Radio Network and in addition to his network hosting duties he currently hosts the official postgame show of the Bucks on WTMJ/ESPN Milwaukee as well as a weekly Bucks show and podcast.

Jordan Gordan

Broadcast Engineer

Good Karma Brands

Jordan is the sports operations broadcast engineer (since 2010) at 620 WTMJ Milwaukee owned by Good Karma Brands. Depending on the day he controls the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks radio networks from Radio City. He’s a proud 2008 graduate of the prestigious UW-Oshkosh Radio/TV/Film program!

Sarah Gray

News Director

WISC-TV

Sarah joined WISC-TV in January 2020, after spending more than two years in Wausau as the News Director at WSAW-TV. Prior to that, she was an Executive Producer at WBAY-TV in Green Bay. Sarah grew up in the Twin Cities and has a degree from the University of Minnesota.

Cherie Harris

General Manager

101.7 The Truth

Cherie is a veteran of Milwaukee radio and television, as an account manager at WKKV-FM (V-100), Radio Disney and WITI-TV (FOX6). She has a Master’s in Business and Administration from Cardinal Stritch University and a degree in Communications and Broadcast Journalism from UW-Whitewater.

Krista Hatcher

Host “Krista & the Morning Rush”

93.1 Jamz – Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Krista hosts the first all-female morning radio show “Krista & The Morning Rush” on 93.1 Jamz in Madison. She’s been in radio since 2000 and hosting morning radio for 14 years.

Shar Hermanson

General Sales Manager

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Shar has spent 24 years learning and growing with a variety of media channels that include newspaper, radio sales, digital sales, radio management, digital management, and management of a billboard company. In her role with Mid-West Family they are reinventing how they work with clients, and are a full-service marketing firm. This allows them to serve a client’s needs whatever they might be. This may include a fully digital solution for one company to a complete rebranding effort for the next company.

Bill Hubbard

Broadcast Engineer

Bill Hubbard received Educator of the Year in 2019 from the Society of Broadcast Engineers. He leads the Media Technology Institute for the WBA and had a successful 40+ year career in commercial and public television broadcast engineering.

Lane Kimble

Assistant News Director

WISC-TV

Since graduating from UW-Whitewater in 2010, Lane has bounced around Wisconsin and the greater Midwest his entire career. That includes two stints at WJFW in Rhinelander (eventually becoming News Director there), two years as an MMJ at WDJT in Milwaukee, and one year as Assistant News Director at KYTV in Springfield, Mo. Lane loves storytelling, conversational writing, and helping reporters connect with the viewer beyond the basics of a news package. He’s a believer in doing news the “right way” and using age-old skills in an ever-changing industry.

Dean Maytag

TV Producer

WISN-TV, Retired

Dean spent 45 years in broadcasting and his last 26 years at WISN-TV as Director of Broadcast Operations. He oversaw the creation of more than 700 TV programs. He’s won multiple Emmys , he’s a WBA Hall of Fame member, and the current Executive Producer of “Project PitchIt,” a statewide TV show. His interest is in content creation for broadcast.

Mike O’Brien

WCLO/WJVL Radio General Manager

Retired

Mike O’Brien, O’Brien Betterment, LLC, is a trainer and consultant for radio stations. O’Brien has a 40 year career in advertising sales, marketing, training, and general management. He enjoys grooming young broadcasters for future success!

Shannen Oesterreich

Morning Show Host

WMIL FM106.1 Milwaukee

After struggling with what she wanted to do during her first year of college, Shannen landed an internship in Radio Promotions for iHeartMedia. She loved it so much that she changed majors, transferred schools and has been working at iHeartMedia Milwaukee ever since (coming up on nine years!). She’s currently part of a three-person morning show on the country station, FM106.1, and the Social Media Director for a cluster of six stations.

Patrick Pendergast

VP/General Manager

Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Patrick is VP/GM for the Milwaukee Radio Alliance (WLUM-FM, WLDB-FM, WZTI AM-FM) serving the Milwaukee-Racine market. He began his career as an Account Executive in Milwaukee for WLZR-FM in 1987 and has since held radio management positions in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

Gene Purcell

Director

Wisconsin Public Media

Gene is the Director of Wisconsin Public Media at UW-Madison which partners with the Educational Communications Board to operate Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin. He began his broadcasting career in 1979 as a student at WLSU-FM.

Quinn

Program Director/Afternoon Host

WMIL FM106.1 Milwaukee

Quinn has been in radio since 2008, starting out in Buffalo, New York. Her podcast Women Crushing It Wednesday that features women in country music, on the radio, and who own businesses can be heard everywhere on the iHeartRadio app.

Ed Reams

News Director

WKOW-TV

Ed joined WKOW-TV in September of 2014. Prior to WKOW, Ed was the Assistant News Director at WISN in Milwaukee, joining that station in September 2011. While Ed has been a news manager for more than 15 years, he got his start in the business as a reporter and anchor, working at stations all over the Southeast, including Roanoke, Raleigh, Atlanta, and New Orleans.”

John Rowe

VP/Market Manager

Cumulus Media, Oshkosh

John previously served 13 years as Group Director for Gannett Wisconsin Media with responsibilities in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and Steven Point. He lived in worked in Chicago for 13 years and held senior management positions in media along with account executive roles with two ad agencies.

Greg Scalzo

Director of Sales at ESPN Madison

Host of Scalzo and Brust on ESPN Wisconsin

Greg is the Director of Regional Sales for Good Karma Brands based out of their Milwaukee market, in addition to hosting ‘Scalzo and Brust’ M-F from 4-6 p.m. across ESPN Wisconsin (100.5 ESPN Madison and 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee). Greg started as an intern at Good Karma Brands before enjoying the first 10 years of his career in sales roles and on the air on ESPN Madison.

Terry Stevenson

Sales Manager

Seehafer Broadcasting

Terry began working in radio at the age of 15. He was recently named the WBA Young Professional of the Year and is currently the Chair of the YP Committee. In addition to advertising sales, Terry is also the host of various radio talk shows and podcasts. Learn more online at TerryStevenson.com.

Heather Storm

Afternoons/Music Director

WKSZ-FM – Woodward Radio Group

Heather hosts the afternoon show on Woodward Radio’s WKSZ-FM out of Green Bay/Appleton, where she also serves as music director and has been with the company 11 years. She went to Westminster College in Pennsylvania and started her career at the college station and later as a board op for Star 100.7 in Pittsburgh.

Colleen Valkoun

Area President

iHeartMedia Milwaukee/Madison

Colleen is a graduate of UW-Madison in Radio, TV and Film and has worked more than 25 years in Wisconsin radio. She is currently the Area President over 12 broadcast media stations in the Madison and Milwaukee Markets for iHeartMedia. Colleen is on the Board of Make A Wish Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. She started as a new reporter for a radio station in Madison and then went into local sales. She was promoted to National Sales Manager where she worked with advertising and marketing agencies around the country for 10 years until she settled as the Senior Vice President of Sales in Milwaukee and then the Market President. As Area President she focuses on the market operations, business development, community partnerships, and company culture.

Don Vesely

VP/General Manager

WMTV-TV

Don serves on the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Executive Board, Board of Directors, Foundation Board, Education Committee, and Legislative Committee. He began his career as an account executive in Rockford, Illinois. Don has spent the last 20 years at WMTV as an account executive, local sales manager, general sales manager, and VP/General Manager. He continues to be a mentor for those in broadcast and digital marketing.