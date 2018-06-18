Preparations underway for 2019 Awards Gala

Wow! What a night we had at the WBA Awards Gala. Hopefully you were there. If not, you missed a night filled with beautiful hats, dresses, handsome bow ties, mint julips, a bugler, a horse head, and just a few awards. Our Kentucky Derby theme was a raging success. Even I busted out a hat (and I never do hats!)

Our WBA Foundation raffle was a success and the winner took home $580. That’ll buy some mint julips!

It was another record setting year with 1,784 total award entries. Our social media following was at all time high and the Facebook Live feature seems to be very well received (and not cutting into attendance).

Thank you to Linda Baun for all of her hard work and of course, Michelle, Kyle and Liz were fabulous hosts.

Plan on entering and attending next year’s WBA Awards Gala on May 4, 2019 at the Madison Marriott West. Our committee met once already and will meet again to continue working on the feedback we received. We hear you and are always doing our best to make each Gala better than the last one.

A full list of winners is available here

Check out all the winning entries here