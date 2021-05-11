Positivity leads to successful broadcasting

As managers and owners of radio and TV stations in Wisconsin, what is the most important part of our job? In some cases, it depends on who you ask.

The FCC expects you to operate in the community interest and follow their technical specifications. The shareholders, or your partners, or the bank expect you to make money so you can pay them.

Yes, those are important, but any successful broadcast operation is an enjoyable place to work. The employees find it fun to come to work. I believe if we do a good job motivating our staff the business will succeed.

One of the first things we must do is lead by example. When we get to the office, we need to be a positive force. We need to be excited to get to the office. When we talk to staff, we need to project enthusiasm!

