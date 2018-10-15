Pioneer in local TV news, WBA Hall of Famer dies

A pioneer in local television news and WBA Hall of Famer has died.
Joseph T. Loughlin, 87, died Nov 9, 2017. He was living in Huntley, Illinois.
Loughlin began his 45 year broadcast career as a news reporter, producer, and anchor at television stations in Alabama and Florida. In 1963, he produced and anchored the nation’s first nightly 1-hour newscast at Tampa’s WTVT-TV.
From 1963 to 1966 he organized the first local news department of WCBS-TV, New York. He was General Manager of WVTV, Milwaukee, 1969-81, establishing it as a top independent television station. From 1981-87 he was Vice President and General Manager, first of KWGN-TV, Denver, and then WGN-TV, Chicago.
Loughlin was Director of Radio and TV for the Catholic Archdioceses of Chicago from 1987-1999. He served his industry well as Vice President of the National Association of Independent Television Stations and as a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Board of Directors from 1972-79, where he served as Vice President for Television from 1977-79, and as President of the WBA in 1979.