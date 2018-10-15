Pioneer in local TV news, WBA Hall of Famer dies

A pioneer in local television news and WBA Hall of Famer has died.

​Joseph T. Loughlin, 87, died Nov 9, 2017. He was living in Huntley, Illinois.

Loughlin began his 45 year broadcast career as a news reporter, producer, and anchor at television stations in Alabama and Florida. In 1963, he produced and anchored the nation’s first nightly 1-hour newscast at Tampa’s WTVT-TV.

From 1963 to 1966 he organized the first local news department of WCBS-TV, New York. He was General Manager of WVTV, Milwaukee, 1969-81, establishing it as a top independent television station. From 1981-87 he was Vice President and General Manager, first of KWGN-TV, Denver, and then WGN-TV, Chicago.

Loughlin was Director of Radio and TV for the Catholic Archdioceses of Chicago from 1987-1999. He served his industry well as Vice President of the National Association of Independent Television Stations and as a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Board of Directors from 1972-79, where he served as Vice President for Television from 1977-79, and as President of the WBA in 1979.​

