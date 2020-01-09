Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Panelists announced for podcasting session

Published January 9, 2020

Four panelists will be part of a session in Madison for broadcasters interested in finding out what others are doing with podcasting to reach new audiences. The following will sit on the panel on Jan. 28 at the Madison Concourse Hotel:

Drew Lauter, iHeartMedia Madison

Drew Lauter, iHeartMedia Madison
Cutter, Woodward Radio

Cutter, Woodward Radio
Shawn Johnson, WPR

Shawn Johnson, WPR
Jeff Mayers, WisPolitics

Jeff Mayers, WisPolitics

This 3 p.m. session is one of two sessions held the afternoon of Jan. 28. The first session at 1 p.m. features Paul Jacobs from Jacobs Media talking about how stations can better generate revenue from their digital offerings.

For more information about these sessions, and to register, click here.

