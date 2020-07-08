Pandemic prompts cancellation of 2020 Broadcasters Clinic

The 2020 Broadcasters Clinic, scheduled to take place in October, will be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time in the Broadcasters Clinic’s 64-year history that it has not been held.

“This is a deeply disappointing decision,” Broadcasters Clinic Chair Kent Aschenbrenner said. “Due to circumstances beyond our control the 2020 Broadcasters Clinic had to be canceled. Uncertainty prevails in our current COVID-19 world.”

“One of the many reasons for the Clinic’s success is the responsibility entrusted to us by those that have led the Clinic through every situation,” WBA Vice President Linda Baun said. “We have no intention of stopping that tradition.”

“We will explore the possibility of hosting a stellar virtual event in place of the Clinic,” she said.

Last year the Broadcasters Clinic drew broadcast engineers, speakers, and vendors from 27 states to the Madison Marriott West in Middleton.

Details about any virtual event will be released at a later date and will be available on the WBA website.