Olson named GKB manager in Madison, Williams going to Chicago

Tom Olson will be the new market manager for ESPN Madison effective Nov. 1, according to Good Karma Brands (GKB).

Olson steps into this role as Keith Williams, vice president and current ESPN Madison market manager, moves to ESPN 1000 in Chicago.

As market manager, Olson will be responsible for overseeing the station’s sales, marketing, and content strategy and execution.

Olson has held a variety of roles throughout his career at Good Karma Brands, including managing the company’s business development team, and most recently as the director of sales and marketing at ESPN Madison.

“I’m excited to lead one of Good Karma Brands’ heritage markets,” Olson said. “Madison is an incredible sports town, and I’m looking forward to working with our talented team, as well as local businesses and marketing partners as we build on our years of serving the passionate sports fans.”

“Tom is an exemplary model of a Good Karma Brands teammate who embodies our six core values,” Williams said. “His experience in developing teammates, passion for the organization, and commitment to the community make him an ideal candidate for the role.”

Tom began his career with Good Karma Brands in 2011 as an intern and quickly ascended to the leadership team. He is involved in various organizations and committees, including SHARP Literacy’s Board of Directors, Young Professionals Board where he served as president, and a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.