NRG Media promotes Albrecht to sales manager

Jon Albrecht at NRG Media in Wausau/Stevens Point is being promoted from Senior Account Executive to Sales Manager for the four-station cluster.

Albrecht has held the position previously. “The industry has seen significant changes since I was last here, but NRG’s commitment to innovation and serving its employees, listeners and advertisers remains constant,” he said. “I’m excited about the new challenges that come with leading this talented sales team.”

“Extensive market knowledge, strong leadership skills, and a strong commitment to our industry makes Jon the perfect fit for our team, and I couldn’t be happier to have him back in this role,” GM Aleese Fielder said.

Today is Albrecht’s first day in his new role.