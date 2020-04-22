News, sports personality leaves legacy in Racine

A man who spent 36 years providing news and sports reporting in Racine has died.

Gary R. Suhr, 86, died Monday in South Milwaukee.

Suhr started his broadcasting career at WFHR in Wisconsin Rapids before moving to WJRN in Racine in 1962 were he retired in 1998 as the station’s news and sports director.

According to his obituary, Suhr broadcast local high school football, basketball, and Racine Raiders football and for 10 years University of Wisconsin-Parkside basketball. He continued to call Racine Raiders games until 2002. During his career, he announced a total of 2,125 games both home and away.

The press box at Horlick Athletic Field is named for him. He was inducted into the Racine Raiders Hall of Fame and the American Football Hall of Fame. In 2017, he received the “Deep Roots” Award from the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.

The family will welcome friends to a celebration of Suhr’s life at a later date.

Memorials to the Racine Raiders Scholarship Fund or the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame-Heritage Museum are appreciated.