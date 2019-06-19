Nelson joins Legacy Club

Recent WBA Hall of Fame inductee David L. Nelson (1921-2017) is joining the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation’s Legacy Club.

Nelson’s family announced the creation of the David L. Nelson Scholarship during his posthumous induction to the WBA Hall of Fame on June 13. The $1,000 scholarship will be added to the four other scholarships the WBA Foundation awards annually.

The Legacy Club was formed in 1998 to provide a formal procedure and recognition for those who make bequests or agree to make bequests to the WBA Foundation in their wills.

For more information on how to join the Legacy Club, please contact Foundation President Michelle Vetterkind.