National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Gordon H. Smith will be transitioning into an advisory and advocacy role effective Dec. 31 after 12 years as head of the NAB.

Chief Operating Officer Curtis LeGeyt will step into the role of NAB president and CEO on Jan. 1 after nearly a decade with the association.

Sen. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the WBA Summer Conference on Aug. 26 at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.