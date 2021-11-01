Moll to lead Detroit Lions broadcast operations

Carl Moll has accepted an offer to become Director of Broadcasting for the Detroit Lions.

This is a homecoming for Moll after many years in broadcasting in Wisconsin. The Michigan native worked at Journal Broadcast Group in Milwaukee in both radio and TV for more than 20 years overseeing the Green Bay Packers radio and TV broadcasts along with the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks radio broadcasts.

In 2018 Moll joined the Packers to build out an in-house radio and TV broadcast business for the team.

In Detroit, he will oversee all radio and TV broadcast operations for the Lions.

Moll can be reached at this new email address: Carl.Moll@lions.nfl.net.