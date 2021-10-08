Milwaukee station to air special celebrating Hispanic culture

Milwaukee TV station WISN 12 News will be presenting a half-hour television special ‘Project CommUNITY: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage’ on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. This program is in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

‘Project CommUNITY: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage,’ will showcase local artists, advocates, business owners, changemakers, and more, that have had a positive impact on the Hispanic community in our area. The program is hosted by Diana Gutiérrez, WISN 12 News This Morning weekday anchor, and Chernéy Amhara, WISN 12 News This Morning weekend anchor.

“Whether it’s the rich past, prolific artistry, or deep culture – there’s just so much to celebrate this month,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12.

The television special is the culmination of a month-long initiative by WISN 12 to produce powerful stories and profile important people in the community. Throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, WISN 12 has been devoting on-air, website, and social media coverage to celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino leaders and others across Milwaukee and its surrounding areas.

“It’s been a joy to see Diana and Chernéy share all that our city has to offer during National Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond,” Wade said.

The station’s initiative is part of WISN 12’s parent company, Hearst Television’s “Project CommUNITY: Hispanic Heritage Month.”