Milwaukee radio programmer named Young Professional of the Year

The content director for Milwaukee radio station 101.7 The Truth (WKGB-FM) is the WBA’s 2023 Young Professional of the Year.

Kyle Wallace was the highest ranked of the five young broadcasting professionals recognized this year for making a significant impact on their stations and communities. The group was selected from a group of nominees ranked by a subcommittee of the WBA Board of Directors.

Wallace started his career as a freshman in college working for the UW-Whitewater college radio station 91.7 The Edge (WSUW-FM) and TV station UWWTV. He said the encouragement and support he received from the faculty helped build his confidence while also giving him a chance to learn and grow as a young aspiring broadcaster.

While in school he interned with 540 ESPN Milwaukee (WAUK) for three summers, further building his skills and network. Thanks to the relationships he built during the internship, he was able to begin his broadcast career in 2016 as a part-time producer for ESPN Milwaukee while working full-time in higher education.

In 2020, Good Karma Brands reacted to racial upheaval in the country by establishing a radio station to elevate voices in Milwaukee’s black community. Wallace was asked to build 101.7 The Truth from the ground up as the lead Director of Content.

As a young broadcaster, Wallace said his peers in broadcasting should seek advice and guidance from those who have experience and expertise in the field. He said young broadcasters, “should use the knowledge and information we get to look for ways to improve and elevate the way we deliver content to fans.”

He also encourages young broadcasters to serve as mentors to the up-and-coming generation of broadcast talent.

To those young broadcasters, Wallace said, “Never let your confidence, work ethic, and passion for the work we do waver. You were hired because the company believed in and trusted your abilities to excel in the role. You deserve to be where you are and keep working to reach all the goals you set for yourself.”

Wallace said he sees a bright future for broadcasting. He said those who are adaptable and have a willingness to be versatile will be key in the future.

“Journalists are more than just writers now; they really serve as multimedia journalists who have the ability to do many things,” Wallace said. “As we look towards the future of broadcasting, it will be important for us to continue to embrace the digital world and understand it as a way to grow our reach in broadcasting.”

The four other honorees are Caleb Svendsen from WWIB in Eau Claire, Amanda Spark from Big Radio in Janesville, Victor Jacobo from WDJT-TV in Milwaukee, and Jerad Clark from Mid-West Family in Madison. All four were recognized in earlier issues of the WBA newsletter.

All honorees, including Wallace, will be recognized at the 2023 WBA Summer Conference, June 14-15 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake.

If you’d like to nominate a young professional for this recognition, you can do that here: