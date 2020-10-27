Milwaukee radio legend Bob Barry marks year of episodes for “Unearthed Interviews” podcast

A podcast from Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer Bob Barry is marking more than one year’s worth of episodes. The Bob Barry Unearthed Interviews podcast highlights his historic interviews with musicians and celebrities.
Bob Barry had a long career interviewing some of the biggest names in music during the 60s and 70s. He ruled the airwaves in Milwaukee radio at WOKY-AM, WEMP-AM, WISN-AM and WZTR-FM. He conducted hundreds of interviews and kept recordings of his most memorable moments. He talked with the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, James Brown, Dolly Parton, Sophia Loren, Gregory Peck, Dick Clark, Sonny and Cher, and many more.
“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the reaction to the podcasts,” Barry said. “I have especially enjoyed the stories and comments listeners have shared. Many had interesting personal memories of my guests.”
Upcoming episodes will feature Dickie Goodman, Alan Alda, Henry Mancini, the Everly Brothers, Johnny Mathis, and Mel Blanc.
“The Bob Barry Unearthed Interviews podcast is a hidden gem,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “Each episode is a captivating time capsule that young and old will both appreciate. Bob’s got great questions for his guests and has interesting stories to tell about each interview. I’m looking forward to many more episodes.”
New episodes are shared every Wednesday on Bob Barry’s Unearthed Interviews podcast which can be found on your favorite podcasting app and these locations:
All released episodes become permanent exhibits in the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum.
WBA member stations are welcome to download and air episodes as they become available, with credit given to the podcast.
The Bob Barry’s Unearthed Interviews Podcast is supported with a generous contribution from WBA Hall of Famer Terry Baun, who is also part of the WBA Foundation’s Legacy Club.