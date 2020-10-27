Milwaukee radio legend Bob Barry marks year of episodes for “Unearthed Interviews” podcast

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the reaction to the podcasts,” Barry said. “I have especially enjoyed the stories and comments listeners have shared. Many had interesting personal memories of my guests.”

Upcoming episodes will feature Dickie Goodman, Alan Alda, Henry Mancini, the Everly Brothers, Johnny Mathis, and Mel Blanc.

“The Bob Barry Unearthed Interviews podcast is a hidden gem,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “Each episode is a captivating time capsule that young and old will both appreciate. Bob’s got great questions for his guests and has interesting stories to tell about each interview. I’m looking forward to many more episodes.”

New episodes are shared every Wednesday on Bob Barry’s Unearthed Interviews podcast which can be found on your favorite podcasting app and these locations:

All released episodes become permanent exhibits in the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum.

WBA member stations are welcome to download and air episodes as they become available, with credit given to the podcast.