Meteorologist Daji Aswad joins WISN-TV

Meteorologist Daji Aswad is joining WISN-TV’s Weather Watch 12 team. Aswad will join anchor Ben Wagner on weekend evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturdays, along with Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. She starts Sept. 29.

“We’re lucky to have Daji become a part of the WISN 12 family,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “She’s an extremely talented meteorologist who has lived through two hurricanes and an assortment of other weather phenomena. Daji certainly understands how her work can keep people safe.”

Along with serving as the weekend evening meteorologist, Aswad will also be providing weather reports and covering special assignments throughout the week.

“She brings a lot of experience with her,” said Ben Hart, news director of WISN 12. “Daji’s broadcasting spanned the whole country, so she’s no stranger to the ever-changing weather we have here in Wisconsin.”

Before her new position with WISN 12, Aswad served as a meteorologist for AccuWeather providing weather broadcasts across the entire United States. Growing up in Houston, Aswad was able to experience first-hand the power of weather following the devastation caused by hurricanes Ike and Rita. Aswad received her B.S. in Broadcast Meteorology from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

“My passion for the science of weather started at a very young age, and I can’t wait to bring that passion to Milwaukee,” said Aswad. “The city has so much to offer and it’s the perfect place to call home.”