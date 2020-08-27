‘Max’ promoted to PD at Fox Valley station

Robert “Max” Dye has been promoted to program director for Alternative Rock station WWWX-FM/96.9 The Fox in Appleton/Oshkosh.

A 20-year radio broadcasting veteran, Max joined WWWX-FM as music director, imager, and afternoon on-air host in 2017. Prior to that, he was operations manager/production director for WQDC-FM and WLGE-FM in Sturgeon Bay and was program director, music director and morning on-air host for WKRU-FM in Green Bay following seven years as midday on-air host, imager, and webmaster for WWWX-FM and WXWX-FM. Max holds a B.A. degree in Communications from Otterbein University.

“Max is a perfect choice to lead WWWX as Programming Director,” John Rowe, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh, said. “We know he’ll do an awesome job and relate well to The Fox’s key demo.”

“I’m honored to be working with a great group of people here in the Fox Valley, where I have made my home for over 20 years,” Max said. “I’m looking forward to serving this community and curating a great alternative for our listeners.”