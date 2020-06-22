Manitowoc promoters to host morning radio show

The founders of an initiative to promote the Manitowoc area are taking over a morning radio show on WOMT-AM.

Tina and Jason Prigge of the Coolest Coast will take over hosting “After Further Review” which airs Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on WOMT. Host John Jagemann is stepping away from the show for personal reasons. The change is effective this week.

Jason and Tina are the owners of Vagabond Creative Studio and launched the Coolest Coast initiative in early 2018 to highlight the many noteworthy attributes of the Manitowoc County community and promote a positive dialogue about living there.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Vagabond Creative team,” said Terry Stevenson, Advertising Sales Manager for Seehafer Broadcasting. “We know Jason and Tina will be a strong asset for our company.”

“Our personal motto is ‘be the change,’ which is why we spearheaded and self-funded a positive community brand that accentuates what truly makes this area the Coolest Coast,” Jason Prigge said. “Demonstrating quality of life is also beneficial for the many businesses in our community that seek to recruit and retain top talent.”

“It is an honor to be asked to take the baton from John and continue the tradition of great morning talk radio,” Prigge said. “We are looking forward to the many upcoming conversations with the folks who are making a positive impact in our community.”