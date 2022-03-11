Make your plans now for the WBA Awards Gala

Radio and television journalists, personalities, producers, directors and salespeople, our long two-year nightmare is over. After COVID forced the always fun Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala to go virtual in 2020 and 2021, we’re back in Madison at the Marriott West for 2022.

I’m very much looking forward to this year’s Gala and it appears many of you are as well. I say that because of the participation of 120 stations, submitting more than 1,400 entries of their very best from 2021. Both are nice increases over the past couple of years and evidence that our industry not only likes the competition, but also likes the chance to get together, share trade stories, and make contacts.

While the past two years have seen radio and TV stations do their best to have watch parties and other ways to duplicate the fun of awards night, it’s just not the same as hundreds of us packed into the Marriott ballroom. Speaking on behalf of WTAQ News, the WBA Awards are a highlight of the year and a great chance to see how we measure up to the best the other hardworking newsrooms across Wisconsin have to offer.

Here are some of the important timelines you need to watch for:

Check your email or your station mailbox toward the end of March. That’s when you’re going to find out which entries and which categories your shop is a finalist in. Then, if you haven’t already done so, quickly finalize your plans for the team from the station you’re planning to bring to Madison for the gala, scheduled for Saturday, May 7. The always popular reception is set for 4:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m. Registration deadline is April 28.

Many people stay the night and the Marriott West has a special rate for those who do so. Make your room reservation by April 16, let the hotel know you’re attending the WBA Awards Gala and you’ll get a special rate. For more information and links to register for the Gala and your room at the Marriott West you can go here:

https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/gala

I look forward to seeing you at the Gala May 7.

-Robert Kennedy, WBA Awards Committee