Major General Dunbar to address WBA members at Winter Conference

Wisconsin Adjutant General Major General Donald Dunbar will address WBA members during a luncheon Jan. 30 at the Madison Concourse Hotel during the WBA Winter Conference.

Gen. Dunbar commands the Wisconsin National Guard and is responsible for Emergency Management. He also serves as Wisconsin’s Homeland Security Advisor, chairs the Homeland Security Council, and serves as the senior state official for cyber matters.

Gen. Dunbar’s remarks will kick off the luncheon, which will also include the presentation of the first WBA Distinguished Service Award to former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

