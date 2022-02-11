Maguire named to lead content for GKB Milwaukee

Ryan Maguire has been named director of content for Good Karma Brands Milwaukee.

Maguire has an extensive background in news, talk and sports brands, including as Director of News and Programming at News/Talk KIRO in Seattle. While there, he led a team that earned eight Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in electronic journalism as well as the Marconi Award for News-Talk Station of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters. He’s also helmed successful sports radio brands in Miami (WQAM) and Pittsburgh (KDKA-FM) for CBS Radio and Kansas City (KCSP) for Entercom/Audacy. Maguire was also one the program director for 1250 WSSP in Milwaukee from 2006-2009.

Most recently, Maguire was a Good Karma Brands teammate as Executive Producer of the Chicago White Sox Radio Network.

Maguire will have direct oversight of WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee, working closely with WTMJ assistant program director Rachel Frye and the ESPN sports content team. He will also provide programming expertise to Kyle Wallace and the 101.7 Truth team.