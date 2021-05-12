Magnum Media puts ALT 107.1 on air in La Crosse

Magnum Media has added its eight radio format to the La Crosse market.

Alternative Music “ALT 107.1” is an HD3 of WKBH-FM La Crescent-La Crosse and is being rebroadcast on 107.1 FM W297EH from a tower overlooking La Crosse from right across the Mississippi River.

ALT 107.1 will also heard soon on the free Magnum Media app, on the free Tune-In app, Alexa using the Magnum Media Skill, and on-line at lacrossealt.com. Listeners with an HD radio can also listen to ALT on 102.7 WKBH HD-3 which has the same regional over-the-air coverage as 102.7 FM.

ALT 107.1 featured artists include Twenty One Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Cage The Elephant, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys, blink-182, Weezer, Nirvana, Panic! At The Disco, and AJR.

Station manager Reid Magnum said, “My brother Ty and I were born in La Crosse. My wife Chelsey got to know the college music scene over her four years at UW-La Crosse. Adding together local listeners plus UW-La Crosse, Viterbo, and WTC students, our research indicates that for Alternative Music fans, ALT 107.1 will be a hit!”