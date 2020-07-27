Magnum closes deal for 3 NRG stations

Magnum Communications has completed the purchase three southern Wisconsin radio stations from NRG Media.

Included in the deal are Kool 106.5 (WKCH) in Whitewater, 107.3 WSJY in Fort Atkinson, and News/Talk 940 WFAW in Fort Atkinson. The deal was first announced in December.

NRG Media is based in Iowa and owns radio stations in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. Magnum owns stations across Wisconsin.

Kalil & Co., Inc. is the exclusive broker for this transaction. The purchase price was not announced.