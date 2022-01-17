Madison TV station raises more than 5.3M meals for those in need

Madison TV station NBC15 (WMTV-TV) raised 5,389,000 meals during its NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign, surpassing the goal of 5 million meals.

This is equivalent to more than $2.126 million for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Thanks to its buying power, 25 meals are purchased with every $10 donation.

“Our communities have been hurt by the food supply chain and the demand across the country for food has never been higher,” said Don Vesely VP/GM WMTV. “In our community, this has resulted in higher food prices and the mission of Share Your Holidays has never been more important. I am so proud of our corporate sponsors and the viewers who make it a point each year to make a difference.”

The 26th annual campaign spanned Nov. 3-Dec. 31. The campaign got a big push through a “Giving Tuesday” event and the Dec. 14 NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon, when viewers donated $366,284 and sponsors matched $350,000, totaling $716,284 for the whole day. During the phone bank, volunteers also sorted the non-perishable donations collected through food drives at local schools and businesses.

Each year, the campaign raises nearly a third of all the meals Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin provides throughout the year. The non-profit distributes food to 200 partner agencies and programs across the viewing area.

“It’s so important, especially during these cold, cold days where the heating bill is going to be even higher,” said Michelle Orge, Second Harvest’s President and CEO. “This is the community at work. It’s $5 donations and $500 donations and everything in between. Thanks for coming to the table.”

More than 88,000 pounds of food was collected during this year’s campaign from 139 collection barrels were placed at 63 different locations.