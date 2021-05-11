Madison TV station hosts vaccine clinic

WISC-TV in Madison is hosting a vaccine clinic at two locations on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The station is partnering with SSM Health to host the clinics at the News 3 Now studios at 7025 Raymond Road and William G. Lunney Lake Farm Park at 4330 Libby Road, Shelter #2.

SSM Health will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine with a limited supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, so anyone 16 and older who is interested in getting a shot is welcome. You do not need to be an SSM Health patient, you do not need health insurance, and you do not need a driver’s license. Our volunteers will only need your name and date of birth for the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. Everyone is welcome.

If community members can’t make it to either of the vaccination sites on Thursday but still want to get a vaccine, Call For Action volunteers will be standing by to help them find a COVID vaccine appointment near where they live. They will also have a team of medical experts taking calls, answering any questions people might have about the COVID vaccine. To reach either team, people can dial 608-274-4000.