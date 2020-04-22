Madison radio veteran dies

A radio veteran who spent most of his life in Madison has died in North Carolina.

John Rustad, 82, was in the final stages of Alzheimer’s and receiving nursing care when he died from COVID-19, according to his obituary. He died April 14.

Rustad was born in La Crosse and spent most of his career working in radio and advertising in the Madison area. His obituary said he was known in the early days as “Jay O’Day” on WISM radio.

He narrated commercials and non-commercial projects that were heard throughout the state.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family has set up a tribute donation page with the Alzheimer’s Association.