‘Mac the Mailman’ remembered in new video

Television personality Ward Chase, better known to many as “Mac the Mailman” is being remembered in a video posted to the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum.

Chase began his broadcasting career in 1949 at WBAY radio in Green Bay and four years later joined WBAY-TV when it went on the air. In 1956 he moved to Milwaukee to be a newscaster on WOKY radio. A year later he returned to TV on WITI-TV and in 1959 to WXIX-TV.

Chase is best remembered in Milwaukee for his children’s program “Mac the Mailman.” Chase played Mac, the mailman who played movies, read letters, celebrated birthdays, and encouraged good behavior.”

Chase taught English, speech and broadcasting at MATC starting in 1971. He retired in 1991. He died in 1996.

The video was produced by John and Kathleen Retzlaff of Bayside, Wisconsin. Case was Kathleen’s first husband.

Watch the video here.