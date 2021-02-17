Little to lead new research firm

WBA Hall of Famer Jonathan Little is leading a marketing research firm that’s undergoing changes with the retirement of research veteran Bill Troy.

Troy is retiring from TroyResearch as of March 31, shutting down the existing TroyResearch.com site. Little, the long-time Vice President of Sales and Client Services for Troy Research, is launching a new service to pick up where TroyResearch left off: TroyResearch.net.

“It has been an amazing 20 plus years, and it’s been an honor to work with so many talented people in radio, Troy said. “The good news, however, is that while I am stepping away, the heart and soul of the TroyResearch team will continue with a fresh new platform under the leadership of Jonathan Little.”

The survey production team of Molly Crossen, Karen Lewis, Dan Kelley and Dave Ogden will continue producing surveys for the new company. Research guru and analyst Lou Patrick will also be retained.

“For more than 20 years, I’ve been helping radio be the best in can be as Bill and I have worked together,” Little said. “From music testing, to perceptual studies, to our ground- breaking sales generating tool, the Brand Awareness Study, we have continued to help radio compete and win in an ever-changing marketplace. I’m excited to start a new chapter in that lifelong effort.”

Learn more about Jonathan’s new version of TroyResearch at www.troyresearch.net.