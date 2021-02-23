Listeners generate thousands of Legos for pediatric patients

Madison radio station Life 102.5 (WNWC) generated 2,235 Lego sets for patients at American Family Children’s Hospital during a two week campaign seeking donations from listeners.

“On behalf of the Child Life department and the American Family Children’s Hospital, I want to share our heartfelt thanks to Life 102.5 and the community of listeners who year after year provide such impactful support to the patients and families at AFCH,” said Rachel Lodahl, the Child Life Assistant at the hospital. “The thousands of Legos, books, puzzles, and building games that were sent will provide moments of joy and normalcy for so many children and teens while they are receiving care at the hospital.”

Listeners have donated Play-Doh and markers during past drives hosted by the station.