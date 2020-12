A radio station in Manitowoc collected three carloads worth of donations for a local homeless shelter.

WOMT’s Hope Tree campaign promoted listeners to donate 43 blankets, 98 personal care items, 72 articles of clothes, and more including monetary donations, a vacuum cleaner, books, and even jewelry to Hope House of Manitowoc County.

The Hope House of Manitowoc County serves families, couples without children, and single females.