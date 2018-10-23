Lippold remembered as teacher, mentor, Hall of Famer

A man who helped to form and guide thousands of students during his 55 year academic and broadcast career has died.

Henry Lippold died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was 89.

Lippold started his career in 1947 and maintained academic and professional careers at UW-Oshkosh, UW-Madison, Northwestern University, and WOSH-AM, Oshkosh, WIB-AM, Poynette, WHA-AM, Madison, and WLS-AM, Chicago. He spent five years in broadcast news at WMT-AM and TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before embarking on a 43-year academic career in 1959 at the University of Illinois where he taught television news and broadcast writing and was also the news and public affairs director for UI’s WILL-TV in Urbana.

Lippold moved to the UW-Eau Claire in 1972 to develop its broadcast journalism program and over the next 30 years sent hundreds of students into broadcasting in Wisconsin and throughout the country. During that time he also worked part-time for six years at WEAU-TV news and also was co-founder of the Western Wisconsin Press Club.

He retired in 2001 and was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 2002.

Some of Lippold’s former students were quoted in an article about Lippold in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.

Funeral arrangements for Lippold are pending with Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire.