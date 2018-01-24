Lifelong broadcaster steps down from WBA Foundation Board

A man with a broadcast career spanning 50 years is stepping down from the WBA Foundation Board after years of service to the WBA.

Bruce Grassman also served on the WBA Board of Directors from 1992-1996 and recently came up with the idea for the WBA to create radio and TV ads to promote the WBA Hall of Fame.

Grassman also endowed the Results Broadcasting scholarship and is a member of the WBA Foundation Legacy Club.

Grassman’s broadcast career began at the 10-watt college radio station at Mankato State College in Minnesota in the mid-1960s. After his college graduation in 1968, he was a teacher in a business college and a part-time radio sales representative in Duluth. He moved to Wisconsin in 1972 in radio sales at WPLY radio in Plymouth. An 11 year stint followed at KFIZ, Fond du Lac, first in sales and then as sales manager. In 1984, he became a partner in WTCH/WOWN in Shawano before becoming sole owner in 1993.

Since then, he has grown his small market radio empire – Results Broadcasting – to include WOTE/WJMQ in Clintonville, WATK/WACD in Antigo, WYCE in Rhinelander and WJNR-FM, WOBE-FM and WHYO-FM in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

He has been a member of the prestigious International Broadcasters Idea Bank since 1993.

Thank you, Bruce, for your years of service to the WBA and Wisconsin’s broadcasters.